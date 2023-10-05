Watch more of our videos on Shots!

L’Equipe have released their player ratings from Newcastle United’s win over PSG - and they have given some damning ratings to the visitors. Goals from Miguel Almiron, Dan Burn, Sean Longstaff and Fabian Schar secured Newcastle a famous win at St James’ Park against a PSG side that were blown away by the hosts.

Although Newcastle headed into the game as underdogs, they were able to overcome the reigning French champions with relative ease and, back in France, the result has been met with great disappointment. L’Equipe, who are famous for their very harsh player ratings, gave just one PSG player a rating above 5/10 with most players receiving either a 3/10 or a 2/10 from the publication.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Kylian Mbappe, who was much talked about ahead of the game, was handed a 2/10 alongside Randal Kolo Muani and Marquinhos. Goncalo Ramos, Achraf Hakimi and Manuel Ugarte were given 3/10 whilst Ousmande Dembele and Milan Skriniar were given a 4/10 rating.

Goalscorer Lucas Hernandez and Gianluigi Donarumma were given 5/10 whilst PSG’s Man of the Match, according to L’Equipe, Warren Zaire-Emery scored a 6/10. Luis Enrique, meanwhile, was given a 3/10.

Newcastle United on the other hand, were afforded slightly better marks by L’Equipe, however, they were still rather harshly marked. Bruno Guimaraes was Newcastle’s star man with an 8/10 score whilst goalscorers Sean Longstaff, Miguel Almiron and Fabian Schar were all awarded a 7/10.