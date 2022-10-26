Newcastle United and Arsenal ‘lead race’ for £60million ace that starred against Celtic in the Champions League

Mudryk, 21, has three goals and two assists in the Champions League this season and netted a stunning solo effort against Ange Postecoglu’s side on Tuesday night. Mudryk’s form this season has seen him linked with a move to some of Europe’s biggest clubs, but it’s Newcastle and Arsenal that reportedly lead the race for his signature.

Fabrizio Romano reports that the Gunners have already held discussions with Murdyk’s representatives over a potential move to the Emirates. Newcastle also remain interested in the winger whose good form has reportedly ‘priced out’ a lot of teams vying for his signature.

Newcastle United 'target' Mykhaylo Mudryk scored a stunning goal against Celtic in the Champions League (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

A price tag of £60million has reportedly been placed on Mudryk which means that, despite reported bids from Everton in the summer and clubs like Leeds United and Brighton being credited with an interest in the Ukrainian international, very few clubs will actually be able to afford a move for the 21-year-old in January.

Speaking about interest in him, Murdyk said: "In winter we will see. There were a lot of discussions about a transfer, about clubs who want me, but it's normal.

"I'm in Shakthar and I want to play in this team, I love every player in this team. Shakhtar for me right now is my home. For me it's very important that all my thoughts [are on] Shakhtar, but in winter we will see."

As a right-footed left winger, Mudryk would slot nicely into Eddie Howe’s 4-3-3 system that uses inverted wingers on either side to support a lone striker and Shakhtar boss Igor Jovicevic gave an insight into how the winger plays following his side’s draw at Celtic Park - describing Mudryk as ‘unstoppable’.

Jovicevic said: “He is unstoppable. Just when you think you are about to catch him, he becomes explosive and too fast.”