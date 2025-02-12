Pep Guardiola has revealed that everyone must take accountability for Manchester City’s struggles this season ahead of their clash with Newcastle United.

The Citizens were defeated 3-2 at home to Real Madrid in their Champions League Play-Off first-leg clash on Tuesday night, despite heading into the final five minutes of normal time a goal ahead of the La Liga giants. Goals from Brahim Diaz and Jude Bellingham inflicted another defeat on Guardiola’s side and left them with a deficit to turn around in the Spanish capital next week.

However, before that game, Man City face a clash against Newcastle United on Saturday in the Premier League. The Magpies have never won a Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium but may fancy their chances of ending that particular record this weekend.

Eddie Howe’s side drew 1-1 with the Citizens in September and have won back-to-back cup matches in their last two outings.

Confidence will be big in the Magpies camp and as Guardiola admitted whilst reflecting on his side’s defeat to Real Madrid, unlike in previous seasons, City do have weaknesses that can be exploited by teams - ones that Howe’s side will be keen to take advantage of on Saturday: "Many times it happens this season. I know the quality of Real Madrid.” Guardiola said.

“We took the game in the second half and tried to attack too quickly. It happens because they are an exceptional team.

"It happens many times this season. Bad decisions, that's all. I take it. It's not about you and me, or just the team, it's everyone."

He added: "We are just not stable enough. I've been here for many years and we've been an extraordinary team, a machine every three days. This year, I accept when the opponent is better but at the moment I'm not good enough to give composure to the team to manage these situations. It's the truth.

"The accountability belongs to all of us, not just the players. For me, it would be easy to blame a specific player but that is ridiculous and doesn't work. It is me first and the players as well.

"The truth is that we are not stable enough in those moments. Today is not an exception, it happened many times. Today is what it is, tomorrow you have to continue and have fresh legs and fresh minds."

Newcastle know that a win against Manchester City on Saturday would lift them above the Citizens in the Premier League table and put the back on the front-foot in the race for Champions League qualification. Whilst a 5th place finish is likely to be enough for Champions League qualification this season, there are seemingly six clubs all vying for just three qualification spots - assuming there are no major drop offs from Liverpool and Arsenal between now and May.

Following their clash with City this weekend, Newcastle have to play both Nottingham Forest and Liverpool before the end of February. An FA Cup tie against Brighton awaits after that before a trip to the London Stadium on Monday 10 March - six days before the Carabao Cup final against Arne Slot’s side.

