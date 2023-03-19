News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United and Chelsea ‘eye’ £30million Serie A star sold by Manchester City

AC Milan’s Brahim Diaz has reportedly emerged as a potential target for Newcastle United.

By Joe Buck
Published 19th Mar 2023, 12:30 GMT- 1 min read

The Sunday Mirror report that both Newcastle and Chelsea are ‘keeping tabs’ on the 23-year-old ahead of a potential move in the summer. Diaz has just four goals and two assists in Serie A this season, but could be on the move when the summer transfer window opens.

Diaz is currently on-loan from Real Madrid at the San Siro and AC Milan reportedly have an option to buy him in the summer following a two-year loan deal at the club. With interest from the Premier League, and reports that Madrid may look to offer Diaz a chance in their first-team next season, it appears that the Spaniard will have plenty of options when the window opens.

During his time at Manchester City, Diaz made 15 appearances in all competitions, scoring just twice with both goals coming in a Carabao Cup win over Fulham in November 2018.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 08: Brahim Diaz of AC Milan runs with the ball after evading Ben Davies of Tottenham Hotspur during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 leg two match between Tottenham Hotspur and AC Milan at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on March 08, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
