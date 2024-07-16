Newcastle United and Eddie Howe ‘on alert’ as Gareth Southgate leaves England role

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gareth Southgate has left his role as England manager following their Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain.

Southgate took charge of England in 2016 following Sam Allardyce’s brief reign as manager. He would go onto manage 102 games for the national side and guide them to two European Championship finals as well as a World Cup semi-final and quarter-final.

The former Middlesbrough and Aston Villa man leaves the role after seeing his side fall to a 2-1 defeat to Spain in the final of Euro 2024 in Berlin on Sunday. The FA will now search for Southgate’s successor with Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe chief among those linked with the role.

Since being appointed Newcastle United head coach in November 2021, Howe has turned the Magpies from relegation candidates to Champions League participants and guided them to a first major final since 1999. Howe, along with former Chelsea boss Graham Potter, is viewed as one of the early leading candidates to replace Southgate with Mauricio Pochettino and Lee Carsley also among the frontrunners.

Speaking ahead of Euro 2024, the FA’s chief executive, Mark Bullingham, spoke about having implemented a ‘succession plan’ if Southgate was to leave his role: “Any organisation really has a succession plan in place for their top employees. We are no different to that.” Bullingham said.

“This succession plan normally includes everything from what you do for short-term cover, through to a process you follow to candidates. We have that for top employees.

“I want to respect Gareth and the team that they are very focused on the tournament and we want to be supporting them with that focus. Clearly, you plan lots of different scenarios for all your top employees all the time.

“Gareth has been really, really clear that he wants to talk about it after the tournament. I don’t want to provide any distraction for him and the team. I want to respect the fact that they want to talk about the future after the tournament.”

Howe has a buyout clause in his current Newcastle United contract - one that would cost the FA a reported £5m to trigger.