The January transfer window has passed the halfway stage and there are still plenty of deals to be done across English football’s top flight and beyond.

Newcastle United, who head to Selhurst Park this weekend to face Crystal Palace in their next Premier League fixture, have yet to get any deals done while other clubs have already been active in the window. Here are the latest Premier League transfer news stories making the headlines on Tuesday morning:

Manchester United winger Anthony Elanga has emerged as a shock target for German giants Borussia Dortmund - Everton and Bournemouth are among several Premier League clubs who have enquired about Elanga’s availability (TalkSPORT)

Brighton have contacted New York City FC and Girona about a move for Argentine forward Valentin ‘Taty’ Castellanos, as they seek to evolve their forward line while Leandro Trossard expected to leave this window after declaring he wants to move (Independent)

Chelsea defender Bashir Humphreys is a target for multiple Championship and League One clubs this month and the Blues have fielded enquiries about Humphreys’ possible availability on loan for the second half of the season (Football Insider)

Chelsea and Tottenham are no longer chasing the signing of Everton winger Anthony Gordon who could get the chance to sign a new contract with Merseyside club (Caught Offside)

Tottenham Hotspur remain in talks with Sporting CP over a potential deal for Pedro Porro but the Portuguese club are adamant that the 23-year-old will only be sold if his €45m release clause is met (90 min)

Arsenal have made Declan Rice their top target this summer and are growing in confidence that they can beat Chelsea to the England midfielder’s signature (The Times)

Orlando City star Facundo Torres has confirmed that his club have held talks with Arsenal over a potential transfer - the Gunners see the Uruguayan as a potential backup to Bukayo Saka with plenty of upside to his game (GOAL)

Newcastle United and Everton are holding talks in London on Monday over signing Bayer Leverkusen star Piero Hincapie - the two Premier League clubs have headed to the capital for discussions with the Ecuador international’s representatives (Football Insider)