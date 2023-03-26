After much speculation linking him with moves to Newcastle United and Everton over the past couple of transfer windows, Zapata could be on his way to England this summer after reportedly falling out with Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini. According to the Mirror, Zapata could be available for £10m this summer, just months after the Toffees expressed a desire to sign the Colombian on-loan with a £15m option to buy.

Zapata had been eyed by both Newcastle and Everton in the last couple of windows as a way to bolster their attacking options, however, the Colombian has stayed in Serie A. The 31-year-old has impressed throughout his time at Atalanta, but a return of just one league goal this campaign has seen him fall out of favour at the club.

Any eventual move to England for Zapata could be influenced by Leeds United with reports that Atalanta are interested in signing starlet Wilfried Gnonto this summer. Gnonto has shone since his move from FC Zurich with the Serie A side among a whole host of clubs reportedly interested in his services.

Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea have also been credited with an interest in Gnonto as Leeds face an uphill battle to keep hold of the exciting youngster when the transfer window opens. If Atalanta secure Gnonto’s services, then Zapata will almost certainly be allowed to leave the club but despite previous links, it’s likely that Newcastle’s interest has cooled following the signing of Alexander Isak and the desire to decrease the average age of their squad.

