Burn on Brentford handball

Dan Burn has delivered his verdict on the decision to award a penalty against him for handball on Saturday - believing referee John Brookes made the correct call.

Burn told TalkSport: “I think it was a penalty [because of the rules] but I don’t think it’s fair or what more they could have done.

“In this day and age with where the handball rule is going, I can understand why it was given, I knew as soon as it hit my hand that the ref was probably going to give it.“I don’t understand what more I could have done. It was just the way I was jumping and I knew the ball was over my head, I was turning my body to defend where the ball was going and it just hit my hand.”

Newcastle quickly responded to this setback, regaining their two goal lead just two minutes later courtesy of Bruno Guimaraes’ second of the afternoon.

Newcastle United defender Dan Burn believes the decision to award Brentford a penalty was the correct call (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Redknapp’s Team of the Week

Elsewhere, Guimaraes has been named in Harry Redknapp’s Team of the Week after his stunning display against Brentford on Saturday.

The former Tottenham Hotspur man named Guimaraes as his ‘star man’ of the week, telling Bet Victor: “Another week and once again this guy stood out for me. He a top player. Both his goals were superb, but his first was particularly clever.

“Hitting the ball into the ground with a header always makes it so much more difficult for the keeper. Trust me, that was no accident, he's a very intelligent footballer.”

Harry Redknapp’s Team of the Week in full: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Joao Cancelo, Craig Dawson, Eric Dier, Philip Billing, Mason Mount, Bruno Guimaraes, Phil Foden, Gabriel Martinelli, Cristiano Ronaldo, Gianluca Scamacca.

Newcastle ‘scout’ Rangers starlet

According to Fabrizio Romano, both Newcastle United and Leeds United have scouted Rangers youngster Leon King.

