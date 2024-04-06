Newcastle United and Man Utd 'consider' £25m star linked with Liverpool

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United have been credited with an interest in Denmark international Morton Hjulmand.

HITC have claimed the Magpies were one of over 20 clubs from across Europe in attendance at Sporting CP’s Taca de Portugal semi-final second leg against arch rivals Benfica on Tuesday night as Ruben Amorim’s side claimed a dramatic 4-3 aggregate win to secure their place in the final.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Defensive duo Ousmane Diomande and Gonçalo Inacio have been mentioned as possible United targets in recent months and in-form striker Viktor Gyokeres has also been tentatively linked with a move to St James Park during the summer transfer window. However, the HITC report has thrown a new name into the mix after suggesting Newcastle representatives were monitoring Sporting’s midfielder Hjulmand.

The 24-year-old only joined the Lisbon giants last summer after making a £14m switch from Italian club Lecce and has made a major impact at Estadio Jose Alvalade by scoring four goals and providing four assists in 42 appearances in all competitions. Newcastle are not believed to be the only club monitoring Hjulmand with Premier League rivals Manchester United also said to have been impressed by the midfielder.

A report earlier this month has suggested Hjulmand’s future at Sporting could depend on the future of his manager after Amorim was heavily linked with a move to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool. Italian journalist Gianluca di Marzio revealed Spanish giants Barcelona are also keen on the midfielder but stressed the Sporting manager could make a move for the midfielder if he is tempted away by an offer from another club.