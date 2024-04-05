Liverpool star reveals Newcastle United legend inspired £13m Premier League move
Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has revealed a trip to Newcastle United during his teenage years inspired his desire to play in the Premier League.
The Dutch international has enjoyed a stellar career in the game after initially breaking through into the senior set-up to Eredivisie club FC Groningen before going on to spend time with Scottish giants Celtic. A first move into the Premier League came in September 2015 when the centre-back completed a £13m move to Southampton, where he continued to enhance his growing reputation.
His form on the south coast persuaded Liverpool to make a £75m move for his services and Van Dijk has become an integral part of Jurgen Klopp’s side over the last seven years. The powerful defender will hope to add another Premier League title to the one the Reds won in 2020 this season and he has also helped the Anfield club to a Champions League Final win as well as lifting the FA Cup, Carabao Cup, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA World Club Cup.
Van Dijk confirmed he had a long-term goal of securing a move to England during an interview with Gary Lineker and Micah Richards and revealed a visit to St James’ Park during his time in the youth ranks at Willem II inspired his passion for the league he now graces.
He told The Rest is Football podcast: “I wouldn’t say a fan but Alan Shearer is obviously well known. When I was 17, me and my team back then, Willem II, we had a trip on the ferry to Newcastle and we watched a Premier League game against whoever Newcastle were playing back then.
“I remember sitting next to the away fans in that section and watching Alan Shearer at the time. Yeah, the Premier League was then something I really wanted to be part of in the future and still not knowing if I would be good enough to make it. It was just the football, the intensity, even the Premier League noises back then and the font on the shirts, it was all the complete package that made me want to come here.” Van Dijk will be back in action and hoping to take a step closer to his second Premier League title when Liverpool visit Manchester United on Sunday afternoon.