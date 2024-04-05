Chelsea star makes Man Utd 'madness' claim as Brentford boss sends Toney warning

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chelsea star Cole Palmer has described the ‘madness’ that enveloped Stamford Bridge after he netted the winning goal in his side’s seven goal thriller with Manchester United.

The Blues looked set to fall to an agonising defeat despite Conor Gallagher and Palmer’s first goal of the night putting them firmly in control before the midway point of the first-half. An Alejandro Garnacho brace and a Bruno Fernandes goal put United in control as the game enters its closing stages - but two goals in the 10th and 11th minute of injury-time from Palmer helped him claim his first career hat-trick and secured a dramatic three points for Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

The former Manchester City star gave an insight into the the Blues mindset as he helped lay for the foundations for what had seemed an unexpected win on home soil.

He told the club website: “It was a crazy game. To go from 2-0 up to 3-2 down was a bit of a blow, but when we scored in the 98th minute we knew there were two more minutes – we saw the gaffer say it. I looked over when I scored. We thought, let’s go for it. I didn’t know what to do when I scored, but I was buzzing. My first hat-trick. It’s my first one and I’m really happy about it. It was madness at the end.”

Champions League giants ‘targeting’ Newcastle United target

Newcastle United are facing increasing competition for Everton midfielder Amadou Onana.

The Magpies were strongly linked with a big money move for the Belgium international during the January transfer window as they looked to boost their options in the middle of the park. Although there was no official bid submitted for the former Lille man, United recruitment staff are believed to be monitoring his progress ahead of a possible summer move.

However, German outlet Bild have now claimed Bayern Munich is now ‘considered one of the top options’ for the Bundesliga giants as they look to add a new midfielder to their ranks during the summer. The report suggested Bayern have places a midfielder as ‘one of their biggest priorities’ and will continue to consider a move for the Toffees star.

Bees boss issues Toney warning

Thomas Frank was warned Premier League defences Ivan Toney will end his long wait for a goal.

The former Newcastle United and Peterborough United striker scored four goals in five game after returning from a long-term suspension we was handed for breaching the Premier League’s gambling regulations. However, Toney’s only goal in his last eight games came with a penalty for England as the Three Lions battled to a 2-2 draw with Belgium last month.

Brentford admit Ivan Toney could leave this summer

The Bees will hope their talismanic forward can return to his usual prolific way in front of goal and help them move away from the relegation zone when they visit Champions League chasing Aston Villa on Saturday afternoon. Ahead of the trip to Villa Park, Frank compared Toney’s form to Manchester City star Erling Haaland and backed his striker to hit form sooner rather than later.

