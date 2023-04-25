The eyes of the footballing world will be on the Premier League this week as title rivals Manchester City and Arsenal go head-to-head in the biggest game of the season so far.

A full round of top flight action takes place over the next few days and Newcastle United look to strengthen their grip on the top four with a positive result away to relegation battling Everton on Thursday. Meanwhile, there are still plenty of transfer news stories making the headlines as the summer window fast approaches.

The Magpies are said to be keeping an eye on a striker, along with Manchester United, who has been touted to make a big money move for the past few windows. Meanwhile, other reports claim that Newcastle are ‘plotting’ to sign a Leeds United attacker in the summer. Here are the latest Newcastle United transfer news stories on Tuesday, April 25:

Newcastle United and Man Utd ‘retain interest’ in striker

Newcastle United and Manchester United had scouts in attendance to watch Benjamin Sesko at the weekend as the two clubs continue their interest in the RB Salzburg striker, reports 90min. The Slovenian scored in a 2-0 away win for his side over Sturm Graz and now has eight goals in his last seven league games.

The 19-year old is in a unique situation, having already agreed a €24 million to join Salzburg’s sister club RB Leipzig in the German Bundesliga at the end of the season. However, that has not stopped clubs showing an interest in the forward and Leipzig would expect to make a ‘handsome profit’ if they were to sell the teenager before he had even had the chance to kick a ball for them.

Newcastle United ‘plot raid’ to sign Leeds United star

Per a report from Football Insider, Newcastle United are among the top clubs monitoring the situation of Leeds United star Crysencio Summerville ahead of the summer window. It is also claimed that German side Borussia Dortmund are among the 21-year old’s admirers.

