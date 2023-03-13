Another weekend of action is in the books and Newcastle United now have just one more fixture remaining before the first international break of 2023.

The Magpies, who moved up to fifth in the Premier League table with a 2-1 win over Wolves at St James’ Park, face Nottingham Forest this weekend. Meanwhile, there is still plenty going on behind the scenes as the transfer rumour mill continues to turn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Latest reports have Newcastle reportedly scouting one of the highest-rated teenagers in Europe but so are Manchester United who could rival them for the starlet’s signature. Meanwhile, the Red Devils are also said to be interested in another Newcastle target but reports from Italy say that it’s Inter Milan who are leading the chase for the FIFA World Cup star’s signature. Here are the latest Newcastle United transfer news headlines on Monday, March 13:

Newcastle United and Man Utd scouts ‘following’ 19-year old starlet

According to ‘transfer expert’ Ekrem Konur, Newcastle United and Manchester United are both scouting PSV Eindhoven’s 19-year old midfielder Xavi Simons. The Dutchman, who signed for the Eredivisie side from PSG last year, is one of the highest-rated young players in Europe. Konur tweeted: “Manchester United and Newcastle’s scouts are following the development of PSV Eindhoven’s 19-year-old Dutch player Xavi Simons.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simons, who was previously a part of Barcelona’s youth set up, made seven first team appearances for PSG in the 2021/22 season before his summer move to Eindhoven. Since then he has lit up the Eredivisie, winning Player of the Month in August 2022, and won his first senior cap for the Netherlands national men’s side. He also has 15 goals and eight assists in 37 games for PSV this term.

Newcastle United ‘monitoring’ World Cup striker but Inter ‘out in front’

Per a report from Italian publication Calciomercato, Newcastle United are monitoring the situation of French international striker Marcus Thuram, who is set to become a free agent when his contract at Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach expires this summer. However, it is Serie A side Inter Milan who are said to be ‘out in front’ in the race to sign the World Cup star.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad