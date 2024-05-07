Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Liam Rosenior has been sacked by Hull City, despite guiding the Tigers to a 7th placed Championship finish and narrowly missing out on a play-off place. Rosenior was appointed Hull manager back in November 2022 and successfully guided them away from relegation danger in his first season, before falling agonisingly short of the top-six in his first full campaign as manager.

Rosenior’s departure has been met with great surprise on social media with the 29-year-old also having been nominated for Championship Manager of the Season. As expected, a whole host of managers, including some very familiar faces, have been linked with the vacancy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alex Rae, who is currently assistant manager to Philippe Clement at Rangers, is currently viewed as an early favourite by the bookies. Rae’s last role as a manager came with St Mirren back in 2016.

Paul Heckingbottom, who left Sheffield United earlier this season, has also been linked with the role. Former Sunderland and Stoke City manager Alex Neil is also regarded as one of the early contenders.

Former Newcastle United captain Scott Parker has also emerged as a potential contender for the role whilst Nigel Pearson, who was assistant manager at St James’ Park between 2006 and 2008 is also reportedly among Rosenior’s potential successors in what would be his second stint as Tigers boss.