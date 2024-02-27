Why 'influential' Newcastle United star who shone v Man Utd & Chelsea hasn't started in two months
Newcastle United captain Jamaal Lascelles hasn't started a game in over two months heading into Tuesday night's trip to Blackburn Rovers (7:45pm kick-off).
Lascelles picked up a calf injury during the 1-0 defeat at Luton Town before Christmas and has not returned to the starting line-up since with Sven Botman returning to fitness. In the eight league games that have followed since Lascelles' initial injury, Newcastle have conceded a league-high 23 goals.
The 30-year-old came off the bench and played the final 17 minutes of Newcastle's 4-1 defeat at Arsenal on Saturday, his longest run-out since the trip to Luton.
Given Newcastle's recent defensive issues and Lascelles' injury, Eddie Howe was asked how the centre-back has recovered and how close he is to a return to the starting line-up.
"Jamaal had a problem with his calf and missed two to three weeks but he's feeling back to somewhere near full fitness now," Howe told The Gazette.
"As much as a week ago he was still nursing his was back and he's been a big positive to have back on the training ground last week. He's always an inspiring influence on the training ground."
Lascelles captained Newcastle through the side's best spell of results so far this season with wins over Burnley, Crystal Palace, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United in the Premier League while only conceding once. But various injury issues have had a major impact on The Magpies' campaign as they have dropped to 10th in the Premier League while also exiting the Champions League and Carabao Cup.