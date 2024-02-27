Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United captain Jamaal Lascelles hasn't started a game in over two months heading into Tuesday night's trip to Blackburn Rovers (7:45pm kick-off).

Lascelles picked up a calf injury during the 1-0 defeat at Luton Town before Christmas and has not returned to the starting line-up since with Sven Botman returning to fitness. In the eight league games that have followed since Lascelles' initial injury, Newcastle have conceded a league-high 23 goals.

The 30-year-old came off the bench and played the final 17 minutes of Newcastle's 4-1 defeat at Arsenal on Saturday, his longest run-out since the trip to Luton.

Given Newcastle's recent defensive issues and Lascelles' injury, Eddie Howe was asked how the centre-back has recovered and how close he is to a return to the starting line-up.

Jamaal Lascelles picked up an injury at Luton Town in December.

"Jamaal had a problem with his calf and missed two to three weeks but he's feeling back to somewhere near full fitness now," Howe told The Gazette.

"As much as a week ago he was still nursing his was back and he's been a big positive to have back on the training ground last week. He's always an inspiring influence on the training ground."

