Newcastle United and Spurs eye Argentina midfielder after Serie A giants snub

The latest transfer talk from St James Park as Newcastle United look set for a hectic summer transfer window.

Newcastle United are reportedly keen to boost their midfield ranks with the addition of Southampton star Charly Alcaraz - but are facing competition from Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

The Argentina Under-23 international joined the Saints from Racing Club in a £10m deal during last year’s January transfer window but was unable to help the south coast club avoid relegation into the Championship. Alcaraz had been one of the few bright spots in a disappointing second half to the season after scoring four goals and providing two assists in 18 appearances. The 21-year-old remained at St Mary’s Stadium during the first half of last season but made a shock loan move to Serie A giants Juventus during the final days of the January transfer window.

Speaking at his first press conference in Turin after making his debut in a defeat against Inter, the midfielder set out his aims for his stint with Juve, saying: “I've been here for a week, I'm happy and I'm doing well. I'm training with the group, who gave me an excellent welcome. My debut in the match against Inter didn't go well in terms of the result, but it allowed me to break the ice with a big match. It's a shame about the scoreline, but we're already focused on Monday evening's match (against Udinese).

“Now I'm in the process of adapting: the coach tried me as a right-sided midfielder, but in general I'm willing to play in any position. I hate losing - even in training, I always want to win, I always want to win trophies, this is my attitude. I feel great trust from the coach, and I will try to repay it. In England I experienced comparisons with top footballers, all of this allowed me to increase my physical strength. Now I think I have the characteristics to express myself at my best in Italy. I feel prepared for this new challenge."

However, the talented midfielder struggled to make an impact at Juventus and provided just one assist in ten appearances, with just three of those appearances coming as part of Max Allegri’s starting eleven. There was an option for the Italian club to convert the loan deal into a permanent switch but that has not been activated and it now seems Alcaraz will head back to Southampton as they prepare to return to pre-season training next week.