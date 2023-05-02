The 2022/23 Premier League season is fast approaching the final few rounds of fixtures with the title, top four and relegation battle all still in the balance.

Newcastle United have the chance to strengthen their grasp on UEFA Champions League qualification while also potentially putting the final nail in the coffin of Arsenal’s title challenge when they welcome the Gunners to St James’ Park on Sunday. Meanwhile, there are still plenty of transfer news stories making headlines in the background as the summer window gets closer and closer.

The Magpies, along with Tottenham Hotspur, have long been linked with an England international midfielder and are now said to be waiting on the players’ current club to make a decision on his valuation. Elsewhere, United are said to have made a decision of their own on the future of one player who has spent the season out on loan away from the club. Here are the latest Newcastle United transfer news stories on Tuesday, May 2:

Newcastle United and Spurs ‘wait to see’ transfer target’s asking price

Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United are among the interested clubs waiting to see what Southampton will ask for skipper James Ward-Prowse should they go down, according to the Daily Mail. Both clubs have been linked with the midfielder for several months and the England international is widely expected to move on from the Saints in the next window, especially if they are relegated to the EFL Championship.

Ward-Prowse has spent his entire senior career with Southampton and has made over 400 appearances and scored 86 goals for the club since making his professional debut. The report also claims that Spurs could rival Newcastle for the signing of Leicester City’s James Maddison as the North London club look to rebuild their squad after a disastrous season.

Newcastle United ‘make decision’ on goalkeeper’s future

Newcastle United have made a decision on the future of goalkeeper Karl Darlow, according to The 72 who reference reports from Hull Live. The stopper has been on loan at EFL Championship side Hull City since January and has made 12 appearances for the Tigers.