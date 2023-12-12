Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur target 'ready to move' during January transfer window
The latest transfer news from Newcastle United as the January transfer window rapidly approaches.
Newcastle United's attempts to boost their depleted squad during the January transfer window have reportedly been handed an early boost.
The Magpies are awaiting the return of several key players over the coming weeks as their lengthy injury list finally shows some signs of receding. However, there is a feeling within the St James Park hierarchy that further strengthening is required during the winter trading period.
Reports have suggested three players could be targeted with a midfielder and a forward both said to be on the agenda - although questions over Martin Dubravka's fitness could mean a move for a goalkeeper is also under consideration.
However, a midfielder is said to be high on the list of priorities and the Magpies could have been handed some positive news as one long-term target has reportedly revealed he is ready to move during the January window.
United have monitored Manchester City star Kalvin Phillips for the last two years and considered a move for the England international during his time at Leeds United. The 28-year-old made a £42m move to the Etihad Stadium last summer but has been unable to force his way into Pep Guardiola's side on a regular basis.
His absence from the side led to an apology from the former Barcelona manager last week as he praised the professionalism and commitment shown by Phillips during his time out of the side.
Speaking ahead of Sunday's 2-1 win at Luton Town, Guardiola said: "I feel regret for my decisions regarding him (Phillips), and I regret the minutes I didn't give him. If he's the type of player who creates a buzz, maybe I didn't care about him, but for his way of dealing with players, I care about him."
With a move in January seemingly increasingly likely, Football Insider have revealed Phillips is 'ready to move on' from the treble winners and is now 'focused on his future'. The midfielder, who is also drawing interest from Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United, is believed to be available on loan and City are open to negotiations over a permanent deal at the end of the season.