Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo could leave Craven Cottage on a free transfer this summer with the former Manchester City man having entered the final few months of his current contract with the Cottagers. West Ham and Newcastle United have most recently been linked with a move for the defender as a cut-price option to strengthen their respective defences.

Whilst a groin injury kept him sidelined at the beginning of the season, Adarabioyo has become an important part of Marco Silva’s back line in recent times and has completed the full match on eight of his last nine league appearances for Fulham. With the Premier League’s financial restrictions set to impact clubs again this summer, a free transfer for Adarabioyo could be a smart piece of business and a way for clubs, like the Magpies or the Hammers, to add Premier League experience to their squad without denting their budget too much.

However, that can only happen if the 26-year-old doesn’t sign a new deal with Fulham. The Cottagers have Adarabioyo, Bobby Decordova-Reid and Kenny Tete out of contract this summer and Silva was asked last month about their respective situations, revealing that discussions were ongoing but nothing had been agreed: “Three different things [situations], or two that are different. With Kenny, we have an option in his contract. We keep speaking with his agent, but the option is there any time we want to trigger it,” Silva said.

“That’s a different situation than the other two, who are at the end of their contracts. The reality, and what I can say to you now, [is] we are speaking with them and their agents. What we try to do is to have them with us. Our ambition, and what we want, is to have them with us next season again.”

Fulham have been trying to get Adarabioyo tied down to a new deal for a while now, with Silva admitting back in December that it has been a deal two years in the making: "I tried to sort it [his contract] out two years ago.” Silva said.

“Last season I did the same — and I did the same at the beginning of this season. He's a really good central defender. It's something that the club tried. They are probably still trying now.

“I'm not worried. I'm enjoying working with my players, and if they are available for me, I'm trying to get the best out of them.”

However, as time ticks by, Fulham have less and less opportunity to get Adarabioyo signed up to a new deal with the club and a free transfer looks increasingly more likely. The Magpies have also been linked with a move for Bournemouth’s Lloyd Kelly this summer as he also enters the final few months of his contract at the Vitality Stadium.