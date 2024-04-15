Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United are reportedly considering a double free transfer swoop for Premier League defensive duo Tosin Adarabioyo and Lloyd Kelly this summer.

It comes after The Magpies were dealt a significant double injury blow to centre-backs Jamaal Lascelles and Sven Botman, who are facing extended periods on the sidelines with ACL injuries. Both Adarabioyo and Kelly are out of contract at Fulham and AFC Bournemouth respectively this summer.

And according to The Telegraph, Newcastle have scouted the defenders extensively with the view to securing free transfer deals. Kelly played for Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe at Bournemouth and is capable of playing at both left-back and centre-back.

The 25-year-old recently rejected a contract offer from Bournemouth and is set to leave the club when his current deal expires in June. Liverpool have also been credited with an interest in the defender.

Howe signed Kelly for Bournemouth from Bristol City in 2019 for £13million with the defender establishing himself as a key player at the Vitality Stadium.

Meanwhile, Fulham are looking to tie Adarabioyo down to a new contract but have been unsuccessful so far. And with Newcastle joining the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool, West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur in competing for his signature this summer.

The 26-year-old has made 129 appearances for Fulham since joining the club from Manchester City for £2million back in 2020.