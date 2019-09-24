Newcastle United Andy Carroll injury fears 'rubbished' by former Sunderland head of recruitment
A former teammate of Andy Carroll has ‘rubbished’ claims the striker may not be fit to start for Newcastle United until ‘at least Christmas’.
Neale McDermott, also Sunderland’s former head of recruitment and son of Terry McDermott, claims he spoke to Carroll, and the player confirmed concerns about his fitness were unfounded.
On Twitter McDermott said: “Spoke to Andy this morning, this is total nonsense.”
The Telegraph revealed United’s medical staff fear Carroll may not be fit to start for three or four months.