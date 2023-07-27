News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United announce major ticket change ahead of 2023/24 season

Newcastle United ticket news: Newcastle have revealed a major change to how match day tickets will look next season.

By Joe Buck
Published 27th Jul 2023, 14:49 BST- 1 min read

Newcastle United have introduced digital ticketing at St James’ Park next season. The change comes amid huge demand for Newcastle United match tickets that saw around 250,000 people join an online queue for memberships on Wednesday.

Digital ticketing will allow supporters to download their match tickets to their phones on a game by game basis. It will also allow fans who cannot attend games for any reason to transfer their season ticket to a family member or friend, provided they have connected their accounts together online.

The club have posted a ‘how to’ guide on their website and have a whole range of FAQs with answers to help supporters understand this change. Newcastle United are also running workshops on digital ticketing for supporters who want more information and assistance with the change. Those will take place on August 8 and 9 and supporters can sign up to attend on the club’s website.