Newcastle United announce major ticket change ahead of 2023/24 season

Newcastle United have introduced digital ticketing at St James’ Park next season. The change comes amid huge demand for Newcastle United match tickets that saw around 250,000 people join an online queue for memberships on Wednesday.

Digital ticketing will allow supporters to download their match tickets to their phones on a game by game basis. It will also allow fans who cannot attend games for any reason to transfer their season ticket to a family member or friend, provided they have connected their accounts together online.

