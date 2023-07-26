Demand for tickets at St James’ Park has skyrocketed in the last couple of years - meaning the club has had to implement new ways to sell match day tickets. Ahead of the new season, which is just over three weeks away, the club put memberships for the 2023/24 season on-sale on Wednesday morning.

Among the list of benefits supporters will receive by purchasing a membership is entry into a ballot for tickets to home games this season. Unlike last year where members were given an opportunity to purchase tickets on a game by game basis, members will now be given the chance to join a random ballot for every game.

Unsurprisingly, the demand for Black & White memberships, which were priced at £37, was huge on Wednesday with a reported queue size of around 250,000 developing throughout the course of the day. It should be noted that, with multiple devices and every new sign on adding to the queue, this doesn’t mean that a quarter of a million memberships were sold, however, it highlights the sheer demand of fans to watch Eddie Howe’s side in action this season.