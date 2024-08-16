Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United have announced the haptic shirt technology will be returning for the 2024-25 season.

The Magpies partnered with principal partner Sela to produce a world-first haptic shirt for deaf supporters and those with hearing impairments as part of the ‘Unsilence the Crowd’ campaign last season. Sela donated its front of shirt sponsor to the Royal National Institute for Deaf People for Newcastle’s home match against Tottenham Hotspur as part of Deaf Awareness Week in April 2024.

The shirts produce real-time touch sensation through cutting-edge haptic technology to enable deaf fans to feel the atmosphere at St James’ Park as Newcastle secured a 4-0 win over Spurs. Now the club have confirmed that the haptic shirts will become a permanent fixture for the 2024-25 season.

The club has shared images of the new ‘Sela Sound Shirts’ showing the Adidas 2024-25 home shirt fitted with haptic technology. Season ticket holders and members with a registered hearing impairment can apply to access the Sela Sound Shirts which will then be processed via a ballot system for home league fixtures during the new season.

Those successful in the ballot will collect their shirt from a designated meeting point at St James’ Park and will return it at the end of the match.

The shirt comes after Newcastle agreed a commercial partnership with Sela last summer worth £25million per season. The club have since agreed a kit manufacturing deal with Adidas worth upwards of £30million per season.

Newcastle open their 2024-25 Premier League campaign at home to Southampton on Saturday (3pm kick-off).