The new Premier League season gets underway this weekend as Newcastle United face Southampton at St James’ Park.

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer has told the Magpies what they must do to secure a return to the Champions League during the new Premier League season.

Newcastle enjoyed a first venture into European football’s elite club competition last season in two decades after securing a surprise top four finish during the previous campaign. After being drawn in what was described as ‘The Group of Death’ with AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain, Eddie Howe’s side missed out on a place in the knockout stages as Milan claimed a win at St James’ Park on the final matchday.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Howe could point to a seemingly never-ending battle with injuries throughout the season as a key reason why his side narrowly failed to claim a place in European competition. Despite being without key players like Joelinton, Sven Botman and Sandro Tonali through a mixture of injuries and suspension during the campaign, the Magpies looked to have secured a place in the Europa Conference League with a win at Brentford on the final day of the season. However, Manchester United’s shock FA Cup Final win against Manchester City ensured the Red Devils secured a Europa League spot, relegating Chelsea into the Conference League and Newcastle out of Europe altogether.

Newcastle’s summer transfer activity has been limited so far with Lewis Hall completing a permanent move to Tyneside after spending last season on loan at St James’ Park. Sheffield United forward William Osula joined in a £15m deal, Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly was snapped up on a free transfer after his Cherries contract expired and goalkeeping duo Odysseas Vlachodimos and John Ruddy were brought in from Nottingham Forest and Birmingham City respectively.

The Magpies remain keen to add a centre-back and a forward to their squad before the summer transfer window closes for business on the final Friday of August and there are widespread reports suggesting a new offer has been submitted for Crystal Palace and England defender Marc Guehi over the last 24 hours. That comes after the Magpies had three previous offers rejected by their Premier League rivals, who are remaining firm in their stance that the former Chelsea academy star will not leave Selhurst Park unless their £65m asking price is met. Former Magpies club captain Shearer believes the addition of Guehi or ‘another top player’ will boost his old club’s chances of forcing their way into the top four once again during the new season.

He told The Rest is Football Podcast: “No European football. Although it was great last season, their squad was tested and they had so many injuries. They need to get Guehi in and I think if they do it will be a real statement signing. If they do get that I see them finishing maybe fourth. Great news not having to sell one of their big hitters for the financial rules, particularly Isak because he’s a fantastic player as we saw last season. He will be challenging again for the Golden Boot I think if he stays injury-free - so yes, I’ve got them finishing fourth. We have to sign Guehi or another top player.”