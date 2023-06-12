News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United 'approach' Barcelona over high-profile transfer – club 'asking' for ex-Leeds United winger

Newcastle United have reportedly approached Barcelona over a summer transfer.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 12th Jun 2023, 14:30 BST- 2 min read

Newcastle United are pushing to sign Raphinha from Barcelona, according to a report in Spain.

The winger – who joined the club from Leeds United two years ago – is part of Xavi Hernandez’s plans at the Nou Camp.

Cash-strapped Barcelona, however, need to sell a number of players this summer – and the club is trying to move unwanted squad members.

Newcastle, according to Spanish publication Sport, first made an “approach” to the club for Raphinha last month.

The Brazil international, 26, reportedly “prefers” to stay at Barcelona, though United can offer an attractive wage and Champions League football.

It is claimed that Raphinha, signed for £50million plus add-ons last year, would only leave the club for an offer approaching £70million.

It is claimed that Newcastle are "convinced" they will eventually sign Raphinha due to Barcelona's financial problems.

Quality over quantity

Meanwhile, United head coach Eddie Howe – who already has two Brazilians, Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton, in his squad – hopes to sign a "small group of players" this summer, with the emphasis at the club, working within Financial Fair Play rules, on quality rather than quantity.

And the club is looking at recruiting a winger amid speculation over the future of Allan Saint-Maximin.

“It won’t be huge numbers," said Howe, who took over the team in late 2021 when it was winless and 19th in the Premier League.

"I don’t think it can be. We don’t have the ability to spend the money people will think we have, so we’re going to have to be very smart.

"It’ll be a small group of players, but ones we think can make a difference."

