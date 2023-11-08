The latest news from Newcastle United as the Magpies look towards this weekend's trip to Premier League rivals Bournemouth.

Newcastle United have reportedly made a move to appoint a new 'global scouting manager'. Reports in the Netherlands have suggested the Magpies are ready to strengthen their recruitment team by offering the role to Marcel Bout, who has previously held roles with the likes of Bayern Munich and Manchester United.

Bout moved to Old Trafford in the summer of 2014 as he held a position as assistant coach to Louis van Gaal and was also given a key responsibility of scouting upcoming opponents. He was then named as chief global scout in October 2016 but left the 13-time Premier League champions towards the end of the 2021/22 season.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Dutch outlet AD have now claimed Bout is to take up a role as Magpies global scouting manager and will be tasked with ensuring the best talents between the ages of 16 and 23 are scouted extensively and are potentially ready to step into Eddie Howe's first-team setup.

Bout is said to be ready to start work 'immediately' and has already revealed his delight at working for the Magpies as they look to boost their recruitment staff over the coming months. He said: “I have recently come into contact with Newcastle. The steady expansion of the club appeals to me. I’m also happy to be back in England and at Champions League level.”

Magpies transfer target eyes Spurs move

Bournemouth are reportedly ready to reject any approaches for Lloyd Kelly as the defender continues to attract attention from Newcastle, Liverpool, AC Milan and Spurs.

The former Bristol City star has become a key figure within the Cherries side after making 124 appearances during his four-year stay with the South Coast club. United manager Eddie Howe is said to be a keen admirer of the versatile defender but he is far from alone with a host of other clubs also said to be keen on Kelly.

TEAMtalk have suggested several clubs are ready to offer Kelly a chance to leave Bournemouth in January - with Spurs said to have 'the best chance' of landing the defender and AC Milan described as 'the most intriguing option'.