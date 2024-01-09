Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United have emerged as the bookmakers favourites to sign a former Champions League and Premier League winning captain in a deal which would arguably go down as one of shock moves of the January transfer window.

Eddie Howe’s side have struggled to hit the same standards in the league as last season - particularly in defence, and could look to use the January transfer window to their advantage as they aim to revive their Champions League push.

Central defensive midfield in particular is an area that Newcastle are believed to be keen to strengthen. The Magpies were hit hard with a huge blow earlier in the season by the suspension of summer signing Sandro Tonali, while the likes of Joe Willock and Elliot Anderson have barely featured this term due to injury.

The main name that has dominated the headlines in recent weeks has been Manchester City’s out-of-favour midfielder Kalvin Phillips, particularly with recent reports of Juventus pulling out of the race to sign the 31-time England international. But recent reports suggest he is not the only England midfielder on Dan Ashworth’s radar and the Newcastle scouting team may make an unlikely move for a player that would add even more salt to the wounds of bitter rivals Sunderland.

Ex-Liverpool and Black Cats icon Jordan Henderson is reportedly seeking a move back to England just six months after his move to Saudi Arabia in the summer, according to MailOnline.

Henderson, who grew up a Sunderland supporter, has spent the majority of his career at Liverpool. He signed for the Reds in 2011, inherited the captain’s armband from Steven Gerrard in 2015 and went on to help lead the team to win the Champions League, League Cup and FA Cup, as well as first top-flight title in 30 years.

The 81-time England international made 360 league appearances for Liverpool before linking up with former teammate Steven Gerrard in Saudi Arabia where he has since made 16 appearances for Al-Ettifaq so far. Henderson is thought to be keen on a move back to England in the January window and Newcastle are thought to be one of the Premier League clubs interested in his services, according to reports from GiveMeSport.

Journalist Dean Jones admits that the move would be the shock of the transfer window, but one that would make sense on purely footballing terms.

Jones explained: “There are some links with Jordan Henderson which would be the shock of the window for me if Henderson suddenly rocked up at Newcastle halfway through the season.

“I don't think it's the worst idea in the world from a football sense. The experience and quality he could bring would be very beneficial for the player, because of the Euros that are on the horizon, It would also lift Newcastle's levels in an area of pitch that I feel is really letting them down at the moment."

Henderson is determined to feature in Euro 2024 this summer and for this reason Gambling.com has suggested that Newcastle is his most likely destination offering odds of 2/1 and a 33.3% likelihood for the deal to take place in January.

Crystal Palace (5/2) is seen as his second most likely destination - Henderson already has a strong working relationship with Roy Hodgson from the pair's time together with England. Fulham (3/1) are the third favourites to land the veteran, although a deal is only likely to take place if João Palhinha is sold in January.