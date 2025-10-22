Newcastle United latest news: Eddie Howe’s side banished major worries with a comfortable Champions League win over Benfica at St James’ Park.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United defeated Benfica 3-0 on Tuesday night courtesy of goals from Anthony Gordon and Harvey Barnes. That win, albeit temporarily, moved them into 7th place in the Champions League table.

For a team that has been very goal shy in the Premier League, the Magpies’ form in front of goal in the Champions League has been brilliant this season. Eight goals have been scored in just three outings, with their three against Benfica the first time they have scored more than twice at home since April.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gordon’s first half goal, his fourth in just three European games this season, lay the foundations for Howe’s side to seal a relatively routine win against a former giant of European football. Barnes’ first strike settled the nerves on Tyneside before his second, and Newcastle’s third, added a final flourish to a very good night for the hosts.

Seeing his side score a trio of goals would have pleased Howe, but more than that, it was the manner of how those goals were scored and the scorers of those goals that would have particularly pleased the Magpies boss. Heading into Tuesday night’s game, the overriding criticism of Newcastle United was their profligacy in front of goal and a reliance on either a set-piece or a moment of magic, usually provided by Nick Woltemade, to get themselves on the scoresheet.

Those worries, particularly the lack of support from wide areas, were addressed by Howe ahead of the clash with Benfica: “We have meetings with them all the time - individually, as units and a team,” Howe revealed.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

“We are constantly working on all phases of our game. There is an onus and a responsibility on the attacking players to contribute, but sometimes the problem doesn’t always exist with what you’re directly looking at and there is another reason behind it. It’s about giving everyone accountability within the team, myself included, to find a solution.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eddie Howe reacts to winger impact in Benfica win

A piece of Woltemade magic or a set-piece routine wasn’t required on Tuesday night, though. Gordon’s goal was just simply perfect play from both wingers as he poked home a Jacob Murphy cross at the back post.

Certainly, Barnes’ first goal was set up by some magic from Nick Pope, but it was as direct a goal as is possible to score and something that has been severely lacking this season - a direct cutting edge. His second was as a result of lovely link up play by Gordon and Woltemade and a goal that will undoubtedly get fans excited about what can be produced in the future when more moves like that begin to click on a regular basis.

Speaking to TNT Sports post-match, Howe praised the efforts of his wide men in attack: “Really pleased with all of them. I thought Anthony was outstanding, he looked a real threat all game. He was dynamic, aggressive and positive.

“Jacob Murphy has always been an assist threat and today I think he was absolutely that. Some of the deliveries he put in were very, very good. I’m really pleased for Harvey to come on and get the two goals that he did from the right side so it shows his versatility. That will do those three players the world of good.”