Newcastle United boost as Pep Guardiola confirms FA Cup final injury news

Manchester City injury news: Pep Guardiola will have almost a full complement of players to choose from this afternoon.

However, Pep Guardiola has revealed that he has a full squad of players to choose from this afternoon, with just goalkeeper Ederson unavailable to feature. However, Guardiola has often picked back-up goalkeeper Stefan Ortega for their cup games anyway having started all of their FA Cup games so far this season plus their only Carabao Cup game back in September - one they would lose 1-0 at St James’ Park.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Speaking ahead of the showpiece game, Guardiola was keen for his side to be motivated to complete something no club in English football history has done, complete a double domestic double: “No teams have done four in a row, none have done back-to-back Doubles. That is because it is not easy.

“We are happy, satisfied. We will go for it with all we have. I want to be beaten because they were better, not because we weren't who we are.”