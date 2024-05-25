Newcastle United boost as Pep Guardiola confirms FA Cup final injury news
and live on Freeview channel 276
Manchester City face Manchester United in the FA Cup final for the second-successive season this afternoon, aiming to complete a domestic double after lifting the Premier League trophy last weekend. Newcastle United also have a big interest in the clash, knowing that a Citizens win would see them playing Conference League football next term, whilst a Manchester United win would see them miss out on European football entirely.
However, Pep Guardiola has revealed that he has a full squad of players to choose from this afternoon, with just goalkeeper Ederson unavailable to feature. However, Guardiola has often picked back-up goalkeeper Stefan Ortega for their cup games anyway having started all of their FA Cup games so far this season plus their only Carabao Cup game back in September - one they would lose 1-0 at St James’ Park.
Speaking ahead of the showpiece game, Guardiola was keen for his side to be motivated to complete something no club in English football history has done, complete a double domestic double: “No teams have done four in a row, none have done back-to-back Doubles. That is because it is not easy.
“We are happy, satisfied. We will go for it with all we have. I want to be beaten because they were better, not because we weren't who we are.”
Guardiola continued: “The fact we can do back-to-back Doubles is important of course. But the FA Cup is the FA Cup. The players know it is the last game of the season. We are focused, everyone will be part of it and we will do our best.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.