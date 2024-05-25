Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Manchester United v Manchester City: Newcastle United will be keeping a very keen eye on the FA Cup final.

Manchester United and Manchester City meet in the FA Cup final for the second-successive season with the Citizens just 90 minutes away from completing a domestic double - one that would make them the first English team ever to win both the FA Cup and top-flight in successive seasons. However, standing in their way are 12-time FA Cup winners and local rivals Manchester United.

Erik ten Hag’s side were beaten 3-1 and 3-1 by City in their Premier League meetings this season, but will head to Wembley buoyed by back-to-back league wins against Brighton and Newcastle United. Here, we take a look at everything supporters need to know ahead of the FA Cup final:

When is the FA Cup final?

The 2024 FA Cup final will kick-off at 3pm at Wembley. Andrew Madeley will referee the game, with Michael Oliver on VAR duty for the clash.

What TV channel is the FA Cup final on?

The FA Cup final will be broadcast by both ITV and BBC in the United Kingdom. Coverage on ITV will begin at 1:45pm whilst BBC’s coverage will start five minutes later at 1:50pm.

What needs to happen for Newcastle United’s European hopes?

Newcastle United need Manchester City to win the FA Cup in order to play European football again next season. If that does happen, then the Magpies will enter the Conference League for the first time in their history.