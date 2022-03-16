The Toffees are in full-on crisis mode, with new manager Frank Lampard struggling to keep the side from drifting perilously towards the relegation zone.
When the two sides last met, back in February, the Magpies cruised to a 3-1 win at St James' Park.
While the Magpies lost to Chelsea last weekend, Eddie Howe's side still gave an excellent account of themselves, and will have felt aggrieved not to have taken any points back from Stamford Bridge.
Speaking after the game, Howe said: "I thought he (Sean Longstaff) did very well, him and Bruno Guimares. Together as a two, they did fine, I think. Defensively, very good.
“I love Sean. I know I probably haven’t displayed that by my team selections, but, as I said earlier, with Bruno not playing as well, it’s a really strong area of the team.
“I really do rate Sean highly, and I’m desperate for him to get an opportunity, and show everyone on a consistent basis, what he can do, because I think he’s a top player.
“I’d love him to stay at the football club. There’s no part of me that wants to see him leave. I believe he has a long-term future here. But obviously that’s Sean’s decision as well. From my side, every part of me wants him to stay.”
Take a look at the latest news and transfer stories from the Premier League, as the build-up to the midweek action continues: