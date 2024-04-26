Newcastle United boosted in free agent deal race as doubts raised over Fulham move
Newcastle United have reportedly receive mixed new over their pursuit of two defensive targets ahead of the summer transfer window.
The Magpies were already believed to be targeting one addition to their centre-back ranks after club captain Jamaal Lascelles was ruled out until at least October with a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament he suffered in last month’s dramatic 4-3 win against West Ham United. With fellow defender Sven Botman also on the sidelines until next season, Fabian Schar and Dan Burn will remain in situ at the heart of Eddie Howe’s defence until the summer and will hope to help guide United into a European place.
However, there is a desire to boost the defensive ranks in terms of depth and quality this summer and United are believed to be keen to agree deals for Bournemouth star Lloyd Kelly and Manchester City’s Tosin Adarabioyo as the duo enter the final months of their current deals. As it stands, both players will be available on free transfers this summer and Newcastle have discussed the possibility of securing two cut-price deals to aid in their battle with financial fair play regulations.
However, journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed Fulham are determined to retain the services of former Manchester City defender Adarabioyo and will offer him a new deal to keep the centre-back in London. There was better news on Kelly, who Jacobs revealed is keen to make the move to the North East and reunite with his former Bournemouth manager Howe.
He told GiveMeSport: “We don't know yet where Adarabioyo's head lies. I've always been told that he's quite happy in London, and Fulham will push to get him to extend. So that one's not a given, and there's not yet any indication whether he would pick Newcastle should an offer arrive. With Kelly, I am told that he's open to moving to Newcastle. So, there's a fair chance that Newcastle will get one of those two. If the opportunity presents itself to get both, then I think they will be able to move for both of them without worrying about overbuying in one area or the financial or wage situation. I think both of them will be within a budget if, as I say, the opportunity presents itself.”