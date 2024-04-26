Newcastle United boosted in free agent deal race as doubts raised over Fulham move

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United have reportedly receive mixed new over their pursuit of two defensive targets ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Magpies were already believed to be targeting one addition to their centre-back ranks after club captain Jamaal Lascelles was ruled out until at least October with a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament he suffered in last month’s dramatic 4-3 win against West Ham United. With fellow defender Sven Botman also on the sidelines until next season, Fabian Schar and Dan Burn will remain in situ at the heart of Eddie Howe’s defence until the summer and will hope to help guide United into a European place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, there is a desire to boost the defensive ranks in terms of depth and quality this summer and United are believed to be keen to agree deals for Bournemouth star Lloyd Kelly and Manchester City’s Tosin Adarabioyo as the duo enter the final months of their current deals. As it stands, both players will be available on free transfers this summer and Newcastle have discussed the possibility of securing two cut-price deals to aid in their battle with financial fair play regulations.

However, journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed Fulham are determined to retain the services of former Manchester City defender Adarabioyo and will offer him a new deal to keep the centre-back in London. There was better news on Kelly, who Jacobs revealed is keen to make the move to the North East and reunite with his former Bournemouth manager Howe.