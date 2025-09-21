Bournemouth v Newcastle United team news: Eddie Howe has made some notable changes to his side after the defeat to Barcelona.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United’s team news to face AFC Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium has been confirmed.

Eddie Howe has made seven changes to the side that lost 2-1 to Barcelona in the Champions League on Thursday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The quick turnaround and longest trip of the Premier League season has seen Howe name captain Bruno Guimaraes on the bench. It ends a run of 68 consecutive Premier League starts for the Brazilian as 19-year-old Lewis Miley comes into the side for his first start of the season.

Nick Woltemade also returns to the starting line-up after his contentious omission on Thursday night. The German forward will be hoping to build on his goalscoring debut against Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend.

It’s very much a new look side for Newcastle with only Nick Pope, Dan Burn, Tino Livramento and Tonali keeping their place from Thursday night.

Malick Thiaw makes his full Newcastle debut with Fabian Schar out injured, Sven Botman returns to the starting line-up while Lewis Hall makes his first Premier League start since February. Joe Willock, Miley and Jacob Murphy complete the changes with Kieran Trippier, Joelinton, Harvey Barnes, Anthony Elanga and Guimaraes all dropping to the bench.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to Schar, Newcastle are without the suspended Anthony Gordon as well as the injured Yoane Wissa and Jacob Ramsey.

Eddie Howe on quick turnaround for Newcastle United

Assessing the quick turnaround, Howe said: “The process is the same. I don’t think there are massive new learnings. The biggest issue is psychological rather than physical — the high of tonight, the emotion, and then having to go again in a tough away league game. That’s the challenge.

“Every European team faces it, and that’s why these campaigns are harder than just Premier League football. This will be our first test of that this season, and hopefully we can rise to it.”

Ahead of the Barcelona game, Guimaraes spoke of his desire to start every game possible for Newcastle even if his body says otherwise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When I finish the game, I spend a lot of time doing the recovery to be ready for the next game, even more now playing Wednesday, Saturday, Sunday, Tuesday, so we have to be ready,” Guimaraes said.

“I want to play every game as possible because the career is short, and I can say I have this with me, I don't like to be out, you know, even when [Howe] wants to put me out, I say, ‘I don't think this is the moment’. So, yeah, I just try to help the team and the club the best way possible.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

NUFC XI confirmed

Newcastle United line-up v Bournemouth: Pope; Livramento, Thiaw, Botman, Burn, Hall; Tonali, Miley; Murphy, Willock, Woltemade

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Substitutes: Ramsdale, Trippier, Lascelles, Joelinton, Barnes, Krafth, Osula, Elanga, Guimaraes