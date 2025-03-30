Newcastle United v Brentford injury news as seven out - plus four major doubts

Lewis Hall and Anthony Gordon will not feature for Newcastle United v Brentford. Rico Henry is a major doubt | Getty Images

Both Eddie Howe and Thomas Frank have a number of injury concerns to deal with ahead of their Premier League meeting at St James’ Park on Wednesday.

Newcastle United begin a hectic period of Premier League matches on Wednesday night when they host Brentford at St James’ Park. Howe’s side suffered defeat in the reverse fixture back in December, but avenged that just a couple of weeks later by beating the Bees in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals en route to their triumph at Wembley.

With four certainly missing, Howe has a number of decisions to make on his matchday squad, whilst Frank will also be without a host of key players. Here, we take a look at all the latest injury and suspension news from both Newcastle United and Brentford ahead of Wednesday night’s Premier League clash:

Brentford injury news

Fabio Carvalho - out

Carvalho has been sidelined with a shoulder injury - one that could keep him out for the remainder of the season. He will not play against Newcastle United.

Aaron Hickey - doubt

The Scotland international is yet to feature for Brentford this season having been sidelined for over a year with a hamstring injury. Frank has previously suggested that a return for the defender could be in the offing soon.

Michael Kayode - doubt

Kayode has been sidelined with a knee injury in recent times, but could make a return to action at St James’ Park.

Josh Dasilva - out

A knee injury has kept Dasilva sidelined all season and whilst he is closing in on a return, their trip to Tyneside will likely come too early for the 26-year-old.

Igor Thiago - doubt

Thiago has been sidelined since December with a knee injury, but an initial timescale had him returning to action in March. That means he could feature against Newcastle United on Wednesday night if he hasn’t suffered a further setback.

Rico Henry - doubt

Henry has featured just twice in all competitions for the Bees this season and suffered a hamstring injury in January that has kept him out of action since.

Gustavo Nunes - out

It has been a very frustrating season for Nunes at the Gtech Community Stadium with a back injury potentially keeping him out until the end of the campaign.

Newcastle United injury and suspension news

Jamaal Lascelles - out

Lascelles faces a race against time to play again this season, although there is hope that he will be able to feature before the campaign concludes. Lascelles lifted the Carabao Cup trophy alongside Bruno Guimaraes and Kieran Trippier at Wembley last weekend.

Sven Botman - out

Botman was initially ruled-out of action for eight weeks when news of his knee problem emerged earlier this month. However, recent reports have hinted that the Dutchman may be back sooner than initially thought. He will not feature on Wednesday, however.

Lewis Hall - out

Hall will not feature again this season after sustaining a foot injury that required surgery. The former Chelsea man has undergone an operation on that issue and will be back in time for the start of next season.

Anthony Gordon - out

Gordon, who was injured on international duty, will definitely miss the clash against Brentford on Wednesday night as he serves the final match of his three-game suspension following his FA Cup red card against Brighton.