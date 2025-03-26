‘I knew’ - Midfielder makes honest admission after Newcastle United January transfer

Jamie Miley is beginning to adapt to life in the National League after a tricky start to life at Hartlepool United.

After an underwhelming loan spell at Newport County, one that was littered with injury troubles for the midfielder, Miley left Newcastle United on a permanent basis in January to join Hartlepool United. Pools, at the time, were mid-table in the Vanarama National League and had ambitions of threatening those sitting in the play-off places.

Signings like Miley and Sam Folarin from Harrogate Town were a real statement of intent from Pools that they would make a late season push for the top-seven. However, a change in management and a poor run of results mean that Pools are looking over their shoulder, rather than upwards, at this present time.

Miley, meanwhile, has also had a mixed time at the Prestige Group stadium. The highs of scoring a last-gasp equaliser on his debut were met with back-to-back games being left as an unused substitute.

He has now featured in seven-straight games under Anthony Limbrick, but not always as a starter with the midfielder admitting that it has taken time for him to adapt to life in senior football: “You've just got to be clever with everything you do,” Miley said .

“I've never been the biggest, right from when I first joined the academy to now, so I knew from a young age I would have to be adaptable. Obviously it's different, it's more physical in this league, but if I can keep getting on the ball, moving it quickly and getting on the end of second balls, then I think I should be alright.”

Miley has been able to showcase his talents in recent weeks, though, and netted his second goal in Pools colours at the weekend in a performance that impressed his manager: “He's really starting to make an impact on the game,” Limbrick said.

“He's clearly got good vision, he can see a pass. He's still learning when to risk possession and when to keep the ball.”

He continued: "Obviously the goal, I didn't realise quite how good the goal was until I watched it back. The keeper was out, there were bodies in the way and I thought it was a really composed and clever finish.”

Lewis Miley continues to impress at Newcastle United

Whilst the oldest of the Miley brothers is now finding his feet in non-league, Lewis Miley continues to impress on Tyneside and has enjoyed a very good break with the England Under-19 set-up. Miley played every minute of England Under-19’s three matches during the most recent break.

England won two and drew one of their three outings, with Miley captaining the side during their goalless draw with Turkiye in Connah’s Quay on Saturday. Despite his decreasing minutes at club level this season, partly caused by an injury which ruled him out of action for the first couple months of the campaign, Eddie Howe believes Miley will have a big role to play in the club’s short, medium and long-term future: “Lewis is an outstanding young player,” Howe told the Gazette in December, “and is going to be an outstanding player for this club for many, many years.”