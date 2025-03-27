Former Newcastle United striker Andy Carroll | Getty Images

Former Newcastle United striker Andy Carroll has hinted that he may have a future in management once he hangs up his football boots.

Carroll is currently out in France, starring for fallen giants Bordeaux after they were demoted to French football’s fourth-tier last summer. Financial issues at the club saw the French FA relegate the six-time Ligue 1 champions to the fourth-tier, losing their professional status as a result.

Carroll, who had spent time at Ligue 2 side Amiens SC, joined Bordeaux in September with the aim of spearheading their attack and returning to the upper-echelons of French football. With former Newcastle United youngster Amadou Diallo also in tow, Carroll has netted eight times in just 14 league games this season as he prolongs his football career aged 36.

Andy Carroll reveals management plans

Although he has no plans on retiring, the former Magpies man has spoken about what the future could hold when he hangs up his football boots. Speaking to Sky Sports , the former Liverpool man revealed that a chat with Kevin Nolan, who was named as Northampton Town manager back in December, sparked thoughts of a future in coaching.

“I could,” Carroll replied when asked about a potential future in management. “When he [Nolan] got that job, I was talking to him and I thought it was going to be the phone call to say, come on, are you coming? It wasn't but you never know.

“It's a few years away, hopefully anyway, and let's see if there's coaching, management in that. But right now, I'm just focused on playing football and enjoying myself.”

Carroll’s career at Bordeaux started in the perfect manner as he scored a brace on debut. Those strikes included an 88th minute header to rescue a point for his club.

Andy Carroll’s Eddie Howe assessment

As Newcastle United players climbed the steps at Wembley to receive their winners’ medals, Carroll was embraced by a few of his former teammates who had spotted the striker in the crowd. Carroll’s second spell at St James’ Park saw him play alongside a couple of those that received winners' medals at Wembley, including Fabian Schar, Callum Wilson, Joelinton, Emil Krafth and Joe Willock who all took to the pitch that day.

Carroll played 134 times for his boyhood club during two spells on Tyneside and whilst he did also represent the red half of Merseyside, becoming the most expensive English player ever at the time of his move to Anfield from St James’ Park, there was only one team he wanted to see lift the Carabao Cup on that day.

“Eddie has really impressed me.” Carroll said of the job Eddie Howe has done at Newcastle United. “Obviously what he's done at other clubs as well, Bournemouth, I just think he's an unbelievable coach and when I speak to the lads at the club, they've all said amazing things about him and you can see it, you can see that every player wants to play for him.”