Southampton’s Tyler Dibling is on the list of many top clubs this summer - but a fair few may be put off by his price tag.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dibling has been one of Southampton’s few bright sparks this season with the Saints heading for an immediate return to the Championship. The 19-year-old has played 30 times in all competitions this season, scoring twice in the Premier League.

With relegation on the horizon, it is assumed that Dibling’s future will be away from St Mary’s with Newcastle United, as reported by the Gazette in December, among those that have scouted the teenager. Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City have also recently been credited with an interest in Dibling - although recent reports surrounding what Southampton will demand for the teenager this summer may have put off one or two suitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Southampton’s Tyler Dibling transfer demands

According to the Telegraph , the Saints will demand a fee of around £100m for Dibling when the summer transfer window opens. Despite the very real threat of relegation, Southampton have a fairly good standing in negotiations over the forward, with Dibling still having two years left on his contract on the south coast.

An extension, signed in February 2023, means Dibling’s contract with Southampton runs until 2027, giving them at least a year of security before he enters the final 12 months - at which point they will have a decision on whether to sell him or risk losing him on a free transfer. For Newcastle United, and most of the clubs that have shown an interest in Dibling, the fee that Southampton will demand for Dibling would smash their current record transfer fee paid on a player and would put him among the world’s most expensive players.

Tyler Dibling’s St James’ Park admission

Dibling’s rise to prominence at Southampton may not come as a surprise to Magpies fans, however, after he shot to fame following a remarkable first-half hat-trick at St James’ Park during an Under-21’s game between the two clubs. Dibling scored an almost identical goal three times as he picked up the ball from deep, ran at the defence before smashing the ball into the bottom corner on three separate occasions.

Speaking to the club website following that game, Dibling admitted it was a ‘buzz’ to play at the iconic stadium: “Yeah, it was good. A hat-trick in the first half, I've never done that before. The fans were good, considering there weren't that many.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a real buzz, and it was nice to play in a stadium like this. All the [goals were the] same. That's what I do most, pick it up and drive, have a bang – and hopefully it goes in.

“I like to have the ball, dribble, beat a couple of people – and get my shot off. Sometimes I pass it, but I just shot there.”

Dibling played in Southampton’s first game of the season on Tyneside back in August, but missed the reverse fixture between the sides in January through injury - one that kept him out of action for just-shy of a month at the beginning of the year.