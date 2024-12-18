Eddie Howe has a number of injury concerns - and a big suspension blow - to deal with ahead of his side’s clash with Brentford.

Newcastle United take on Brentford tonight (7:45pm kick-off) knowing that a win would book them a place in the Carabao Cup semi-finals for the second time in three years. However, standing in their way are a Bees side that were victorious when the two sides met in the Premier League less than a fortnight ago.

Whilst the Magpies still have a number of players missing through injury, including Nick Pope and Callum Wilson, Howe has confirmed that he has no fresh concerns to deal with, barring a suspension to Sean Longstaff.

Here, we take a look at the latest Newcastle United injury and suspension news and their estimated return dates:

Jamaal Lascelles - ACL injury

Lascelles has been sidelined since March after picking up an ACL injury. He remains the club’s captain and a very important figure within the squad, despite his injury. Lascelles is not likely to feature for another month or two as he continues his recovery. Estimated return date = February 2025

Callum Wilson - hamstring injury

Wilson has suffered a fresh setback and released a statement on social media last week confirming that he has to take a step backwards in his recovery. Estimated return date = Manchester City (a) - 15/02/25

Sven Botman - ACL injury

Botman made his long awaited comeback for Newcastle United’s Under-21’s on Monday night during their win over Chelsea. The Dutchman hadn’t featured since injuring his ACL back in March and is now in the final stages of his rehabilitation.

A return at the end of this year is being targeted and Howe confirmed on Tuesday that the plan is still for Botman to be back involved in the coming weeks: “I think we were looking right to the end of December, beginning of January,” Howe said.

“That's the plan. We're still on track with the plan. With the length of time he's been out, ideally he gets two to three maybe even more games to get his rhythm back because it's a big step back into the Premier League.” Estimated return date = Manchester United (a) - 30/12/24

Emil Krafth - broken collarbone

Krafth broke his collarbone and has been missing since last month. The Swedish international was ruled-out for between six and eight weeks and so won’t return to action until after the festive period. Estimated return date = January 2025

Nick Pope - knee injury

Whilst it was initially hoped that Pope’s knee injury wouldn’t be too serious, the former Burnley man is now expected to miss the rest of December and may not make his return to action until January. Martin Dubravka was asked to deputise in Pope’s absence at the weekend. Estimated return date = Wolves (h) - 15/01/25

Longstaff will miss the Carabao Cup clash against Brentford through suspension. He will be available to face Ipswich Town at the weekend. Estimated return date = Ipswich Town (a) - 21/12/24