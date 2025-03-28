Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United will have an open-top bus parade through the city on Saturday to celebrate the 2025 Carabao Cup victory.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United’s 2-1 win over Liverpool at Wembley Stadium on March 16th ended the club’s 70-year wait for a domestic trophy. And in less than a fortnight, the club have planned a large-scale supporter event on Newcastle’s Town Moor as well as a city-centre open-top bus parade from St James’ Park.

An estimated 150,000 supporters are expected to be in attendance on Saturday for the all-ticket event, which will open from 1:30pm on Saturday, March 29.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will run until 7:30pm and include food and non-alcoholic drink vendors, a live replay of the Carabao Cup final, live entertainment, a legend Q&A, a Sela ‘Spectacular Surprise,’ as well as a trophy presentation with Eddie Howe and Newcastle players.

Newcastle United bus parade plans confirmed

Newcastle’s open-top bus parade will start at St James’ Park at around 4:30pm and last around 30 minutes before arriving at the Town Moor. The players and staff will be on stage at the Town Moor from 6:35pm.

The bus route will run down Gallowgate, along Percy Street and up Great North Road before arriving at the Town Moor on Saturday evening.

NUFC confirm Alan Shearer, Ant and Dec plus more special guests for Town Moor celebration

Newcastle have confirmed that the Town Moor entertainment from 4pm will include appearances from famous supporters Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly as well as a Q&A with club legends Alan Shearer, Les Ferdinand and Bob Moncur.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be live music from Sonny Tennet, Ellie Scougall, The Belta Reivers and Paige Temperley before the Newcastle players take to the stage from 6:35pm.

A Q&A with Eddie Howe and his players will follow.

Newcastle United open-top bus design ‘leaked’

Photos of Newcastle United’s open-top bus have surfaced on social media ahead of the parade. Newcastle United Supporters Club shared an image on X showing a 2002 model DENNIS bus with Newcastle United 2024-25 Carabao Cup decals.

The black and white design features images of Newcastle’s squad as well as head coach Eddie Howe on the side. A Newcastle United badge followed by ‘WINNERS’ and the Carabao Cup logo also features along the side.

The front of the bus is plain black with the exception of a white Newcastle United crest and the message ‘Carabao Cup winners 24/25.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle’s players have returned from warm-weather training in Dubai and international duty ahead of the Carabao Cup celebrations. Newcastle will be hoping to add to their cup success by qualifying for the Champions League as they return to Premier League action next week.

The Magpies are one point off potential Champions League qualification as things stand with a game in hand. The host Brentford at St James’ Park on Wednesday evening (7:45pm kick-off).