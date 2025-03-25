Newcastle United will present the Carabao Cup trophy to supporters with an open top bus parade before culminating in an open-air event on the Town Moor.

On Saturday 29 March, the streets of Newcastle will be lined with supporters hoping to catch a glimpse of the Carabao Cup trophy, 13 days after Newcastle United ended seven-decades of hurt at Wembley. For the vast majority of those in Newcastle on Saturday, this will be the first time seeing their club parade silverware around the streets as Eddie Howe’s side celebrate their slice of history.

With multiple events being planned and held by the club, here, we take a look at everything supporters planning on heading to Newcastle on Saturday need to know about the Carabao Cup trophy parade and Town Moor event:

Are Newcastle United planning an open-top bus parade?

Yes, Newcastle United confirmed on Monday that there will be an open-top bus parade of the Carabao Cup trophy through the city centre and up to the town moor. The bus will start at St James’ Park, make its way down the Gallowgate, then along Percy Street and onto the B1318 towards the town moor where players and staff will then get off in preparation for the big open-air event.

What will Newcastle United’s Town Moor event look like?

Once the players and staff have reached the town moor, they will get off the bus and prepare for a big open-air event on the town moor. The event is being organised by the club with each member of the squad being introduced to the crowd before the group come together to lift the Carabao Cup trophy on stage.

Supporters have been advised they can arrive at the town moor event from 1:30pm onwards with the event scheduled to finish at 8pm. Food and drink can be brought to the event, but alcohol is not permitted.

Chairs or seating of any kind are also not permitted. Bags are allowed, but the club have asked supporters not to bring bags bigger than A4 size or else they will be subject to an inspection upon entering the town moor event.

The club will show a re-run of the full 90 minutes (well, 102 to be accurate) of their win at Wembley with DJs and music set to build the atmosphere before Howe and his players arrive. A list of FAQs can be found on newcastleunited.com.

How can you get to the town moor? Is there a metro?

Newcastle United have advised fans to take public transport to the town moor event with city centre parking expected to be extremely busy. Supporters have been advised to plan their journey on the Nexus website and will update supporters on the timings of the bus parade later this week.

There is no metro on the town moor. The best way to access the town moor is by walking from the city centre or by taking a bus that will drop you off closer to the event.