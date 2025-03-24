Former Newcastle United midfielder Kevin Nolan believes that Eddie Howe can deliver further silverware to St James’ Park.

Nolan was present at Wembley as Newcastle United defeated Liverpool in last weekend’s Carabao Cup final. Goals from Dan Burn and Alexander Isak ended a 70-year wait for a major trophy as Eddie Howe became the first man since Doug Livingstone in 1955 to oversee a Newcastle United final win at Wembley.

Coming just three-and-a-half-years after his appointment as Magpies manager, Newcastle United have enjoyed a remarkable rise under Howe and Nolan believes Sunday’s triumph could be just the beginning of silverware returning to the north east on a consistent basis.

Kevin Nolan’s Eddie Howe admission

Speaking on TalkSport , Nolan admitted that despite his split-allegiances at Wembley, that he was ‘so happy’ in seeing the black-and-white celebrations following John Brooks’ final whistle: “It was unbelievable,” Nolan said.

“I was there last weekend, I took my boy. Whatever way it went on Sunday, I was going to be happy, obviously with my Liverpool ties, but for Newcastle it meant that little bit more.

“Liverpool want the league but, for Newcastle, I was so pleased for them. There was a fella there, who’s a really good friend, who said ‘For 60 years, I’ve blown my candles out’. He always wanted to see Newcastle win a trophy.

“That’s how much it means. I loved playing there. For them fans, I mean, you saw how they reacted. Watching all the Geordies go mental was brilliant. A couple of years ago [v Man Utd] it didn’t happen - you could see this was a different Newcastle.”

On Howe, Nolan continued: “I’m hoping he can start taking them forward with more titles and cups. Hopefully, this is the start of something more.”

Kevin Nolan’s post Newcastle United career

Nolan joined Newcastle United in January 2009, but was unable to help the Magpies escape relegation as they eventually succumbed under the guidance of Alan Shearer. Nolan, however, then became a hugely important figure in the St James’ Park dressing room and spearheaded their promotion back to the Premier League the following season before playing a key role in helping secure their top-flight status during the 2010/11 season - one that will forever be remembered for his hat-trick against Sunderland.

In 2011, Nolan, along with a number of other influential players, would be moved on as he joined West Ham - a club he would spend four years at as a player. Brief spells at Leyton Orient and Notts County would follow in both playing and coaching capacities before he would return to the Hammers to be assistant to David Moyes between February 2020 and the summer of 2024 when Moyes would depart the London Stadium.

Nolan was appointed as Northampton Town manager in December and was tasked with keeping the Sixfields outfit out of relegation danger. They currently sit two places and six points above the relegation zone but were defeated 2-0 by Steve Bruce’s Blackpool at the weekend in a slight setback.