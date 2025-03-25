Newcastle United are planning a big celebration of their Carabao Cup win this weekend.

Sunday 16 March 2025 will be a date that is forever etched in Newcastle United history. That was the day the club’s seven-decade wait for a major domestic trophy ended at Wembley against Liverpool.

On that day, 32,000 Newcastle United fans celebrated with the team at Wembley as the partying started not just back in Newcastle, but around the world. A week later, and those fans in attendance as Newcastle United Women defeated Sunderland Women at St James’ Park were given an opportunity to see the Carabao Cup trophy as CEO Darren Eales and Bob Moncur, the man who lifted the 1969 Inter-Cities Fair Cup, lifted the League Cup trophy high into the air.

In the days after their win at Wembley, the club announced plans for a free open-air event on the Town Moor to celebrate the win with the squad, many of whom left to take part in international duty with their nations, set to reunite and again present the trophy to the crowd. The planned event has been criticised by some, however, with many preferring a traditional parade around the city centre to celebrate.

Further plans about the event, which is due to take place on Saturday (29 March), are awaited from the club, however, on Monday, the council revealed that a city centre parade with the trophy is not officially off the cards and that they will be doing their ‘upmost to facilitate the plans’ for a celebration.

Newcastle City Council’s update on Carabao Cup trophy plans

Newcastle City Council leader, Councillor Karen Kilgour released a statement on social media to explain the council’s stance on the plans and has reiterated the council’s desire to ensure all Newcastle United fans can enjoy and celebrate the club’s Carabao Cup win: “Like all supporters, at the council we’re keen to celebrate this historic occasion and we’ve been working closely with the club, the emergency services, the Freemen and other partners to support their plans in any way we can,” Cllr Karen Kilgour said.

“Our teams have guided and advised in any way they’ve been able, we haven’t blocked the holding of a parade, and we’ve been doing our upmost to facilitate the plans the club have presented. The anticipated crowds for Saturday’s celebration, to mark the end of a 70-year wait for domestic silverware, are expected to make it among the biggest events ever held in the city. The safety of those attending and the local communities and businesses affected by this must be the priority of all partners involved.

“The widespread impact needs to be thoroughly assessed to ensure it can go ahead safely, but it is wrong to suggest we have said ‘no’ to a parade through our beloved city. Our teams will continue to liaise with the club and other partners to make this the best celebration it can possibly be to recognise the magnitude of the club’s success and, just as importantly, what it means to our city and our residents.”