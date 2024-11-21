Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United’s chief operating officer, Brad Miller, has delivered a major update on the future of St James’ Park.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

The club have conducted a stadium feasibility study, with those results and the next steps set to be made public in early 2025. Both a redevelopment of St James’ Park and a potential new stadium are on the cards as the club look to meet the sky-high demands for tickets as well as modernise their facilities to not only meet the demands of football matches, but also to host other major events.

A new stadium will also help Newcastle United in their battle against the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules by increasing their revenues, money they can then spend and invest in the first-team. The club’s ultimate decision will have a huge bearing on their future with Miller, Newcastle’s COO, opened the door to a potential move away from St James’ Park, describing the decision the club now face as a ‘once-in-a-lifetime opportunity’.

Speaking at a fan event held at St James’ STACK on Wednesday night, Miller said: “It is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Do we invest and transform St James’ as we see it today on the site where we are? Or do we take that bold move and think about moving?

“We want to make sure it is a very robust process. So regardless of the outcome, I want to stand up in front of everybody throughout the process and say, ‘This is why it is a logical decision, with long-term competitiveness in mind.’ Because as you have heard a lot, it is all about revenue and PSR. We have to work hard to make sure we give as much money as possible to Paul (Mitchell) and the football side in order to remain competitive on the field.

“In terms of next steps, we are coming towards the end of the next stage, the briefing stage. There are a lot of risks and opportunities at St James’.

“We have to take time to dig into those and make sure we’ve got the devil in the detail — in terms of the programme, how long it will take and what it will do for us in terms of revenue.”