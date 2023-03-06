Newcastle United made it five matches without a win in the Premier League as they were beaten 2-0 by Manchester City at the weekend. The Magpies have now only scored three goals in their previous eight matches.

Eddie Howe’s side have now slipped down to sixth place, but remain only four points off a top four spot. Despite their recent form, they will be confident of consecutive wins over Wolves and Nottingham Forest in the next couple of weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The likes of Miguel Almiron and Callum Wilson will hope to rediscover their previous form, with the latter only scoring once since October.

Here are the latest news headlines from St. James’ Park...

Bruno bags award

Bruno Guimaraes was named the North East Football Writers’ Association Player of the Year award at yesterday’s ceremony at Ramside Hall Hotel and Golf Club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Brazilian became the 43rd recipient of the award after a stellar year on Tyneside. Guimaraes arrived at the club from Lyon in January 2022 and has since been a key player under Eddie Howe, claiming 15 goal contributions in 43 matches in all competitions.

Guimaraes joins the likes of Allan Saint-Maximin, Fabricio Coloccini and Kevin Keegan as previous winners of the award. Alan Shearer, Eddie Howe, first team coach Simon Weatherstone, Academy director Steve Harper and sporting director Dan Ashworth also attended the ceremony as Guimaraes recevied the trophy.

Meanwhile, Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson won the Young Player of the Year and Durham Women’s Sarah Robson claimed Women’s Player of the Year for a second year in a row. Jill Scott won the Sir Bobby Robson Foundation Personality of the Year after her European Championship success, as well as being crowned Queen of the Jungle in I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Magpies ‘target’ double swoop

Newcastle United are targeting summer moves for both James Maddison and Scott McTominay, according to Football Insider.

The Magpies have long been linked with Maddison since they saw hefty bids rejected for his services last year and the Leicester City star could be on his way out this summer as he enters the final 12 months of his contract. Meanwhile, it is believed that Howe is a big admirer of McTominay and the report claims that the Scotland international is set to be put up for sale by Manchester United.