Newcastle United supporters made their voices heard to Martin Dubravka at St James’ Park on Sunday afternoon.

Dubravka applauded the sell-out crowd as they chanted his name during the 3-1 FA Cup third-round win over Bromley.

But he didn’t respond when the fans then chanted: “Martin Dubravka, we want you to stay.”

It was a reference to Dubravka’s strong links with a move to Saudi Pro League club Al-Shabab, who have offered him a contract as his Newcastle deal comes to an end. The 35-year-old’s deal at Newcastle expires in the summer and the two parties are in talks to reach an agreement that will see him stay on Tyneside at least until the end of the 2024-25 season.

When asked for the latest on Dubravka, Howe said: “No, there's no fresh update there, but I don't expect one. Martin, touch wood, I hope he will stay and I don't think that will change.

“We've had discussions, of course, about his future, but I think we're very relaxed. He never said he wanted to leave - I think he's enjoying playing.

“He's enjoying the moment the team is in. So I don't expect any major announcement. We hope that everything will die down and now he's very much part of our future.

“I hope he will stay and I hope, potentially, that he may agree a new contract. But I don't know.

“That's nothing that I'm dealing with currently. But yeah, hopefully that will be the case.”

When asked if the crowd at St James’ Park will have helped him in his cause to convince Dubravka to stay, Howe added: “Yeah, I don't think there was a cause that I necessarily needed helping with.

“I think everyone sees how well Martin's played in the recent run that we've had. He's been pivotal to it.

“It's a difficult situation that arose. Obviously, Martin's out of contract, that would be the big thing. And as I said earlier, hopefully we can find a solution that keeps him happy.”

Newcastle have won all nine matches Dubravka has featured in for Newcastle, including the last eight in a row. The goalkeeper has kept six clean sheets in nine appearances this season but his place in the starting line-up will be under threat once Nick Pope returns from injury later this month.