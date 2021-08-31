Newcastle United 'closing in' on loan deal for midfielder
Hamza Choudhury is “expected” to join Newcastle United before tonight’s transfer deadline, according to a report.
The Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers, hoping to sign RB Leipzig winger Ademola Lookman today, is waiting on offers for Choudhury.
A downbeat Steve Bruce suggested that the club wouldn’t be active in the final hours of the summer transfer window after Saturday’s 2-2 draw against Southampton, despite his keenness to add another midfielder and a defender to his squad.
Bruce – who signed midfielder Joe Willock from Arsenal in a £20million-plus deal earlier this month – has long been linked with 23-year-old Choudhury, who hasn’t featured for Leicester so far this season, and the Daily Telegraph claim that Newcastle are “closing in” on a loan deal for the midfielder.
United’s head coach was set to decide over the weekend whether to name four goalkeepers in his 25-man Premier League squad with No.1 Martin Dubravka sidelined following foot surgery and Karl Darlow recovering from Covid-19.