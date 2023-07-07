Sandro Tonali is relishing what he believes will be an "amazing" first season at Newcastle United.

Tonali, signed from AC Milan this month in a deal worth around £55million, was on Tyneside this week to look around St James' Park and the club's training ground.

The midfielder, the most expensive Italian player in history, will link up with Eddie Howe's squad later this month after taking a short break following Italy's campaign at the European Under-21 Championship.

Tonali – who has signed a five-year deal – was asked what he hoped to achieve at the club, which will compete in the Champions League next season.

“The ambition of every player is to come to a team and win," said the 23-year-old.

“I believe the first thing you should do is never stop, and then aim to win. This is everyone’s goal – to try to win as soon as possible."

Howe guided United to a fourth-placed finish last season, and Tonali is keen to work with the club's head coach, who has described him as an "exceptional talent".

Asked if he felt that Howe would develop his game, Tonali told NUFC TV: “A lot, because he was one of those people who wanted me here.

"I hope to meet him as soon as possible, and I’m looking forward to starting this journey together with him.

“Everyone has told me nice things about him. They’ve told me about his background, not to mention what this year was like for him. I hope to start this job together very soon."

Tonali, used to playing at the iconic San Siro stadium, also spoke about his first impressions of St James' Park, having been shown around the stadium yesterday.

“I think it’s totally different to see a stadium empty, and then full," said Tonali. "I've already seen some videos and some pictures as well.

“I believe actually it’s not an opinion, it’s a fact. It’s a very warm stadium, which drags you inside, and you have to manage to drag the supporters along with you during the match.

"It will be an intense and amazing season.”

Tonali is likely to make his first appearance at the stadium next month.

