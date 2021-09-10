Newcastle United club statement, 25-man squad, transfers, injuries and Manchester United - Mouth of the Tyne Podcast

Miles and Jordan digest *that* club statement, Steve Bruce's 25-man Premier League squad, transfers and injuries.

And just what you need after a difficult week or so - a trip to a Manchester United side including Cristiano Ronaldo.

Mouth of the Tyne Podcast with Miles Starforth and Jordan Cronin.

