Newcastle United club statement, 25-man squad, transfers, injuries and Manchester United - Mouth of the Tyne Podcast
Our Newcastle United writers Miles Starforth and Jordan Cronin record the latest episode of the Mouth of the Tyne Podcast.
Miles and Jordan digest *that* club statement, Steve Bruce's 25-man Premier League squad, transfers and injuries.
And just what you need after a difficult week or so - a trip to a Manchester United side including Cristiano Ronaldo.
Follow us on Twitter @MouthOfTyne.
You can listen via Anchor, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Breaker, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Pocket Casts and RadioPublic.
A message from the Football Clubs Editor
Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.
This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.
Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor