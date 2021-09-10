Newcastle United club statement, 25-man squad, transfers, injuries and Manchester United - Mouth of the Tyne Podcast

Our Newcastle United writers Miles Starforth and Jordan Cronin record the latest episode of the Mouth of the Tyne Podcast.

By Jordan Cronin
Friday, 10th September 2021, 3:00 pm

Miles and Jordan digest *that* club statement, Steve Bruce's 25-man Premier League squad, transfers and injuries.

And just what you need after a difficult week or so - a trip to a Manchester United side including Cristiano Ronaldo.

You can listen via Anchor, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Breaker, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Pocket Casts and RadioPublic.

