A win for Newcastle against Arsenal would move them one step closer to a return to the Champions League. However, they will come up against an Arsenal side still desperately chasing their first Premier League title in almost two decades.

Mikel Arteta’s side know nothing short of perfection between now and the end of the season will likely be enough to seal the Premier League and will be aiming to avoid a repeat of their failings at St James’ Park last term. On that occasion, Arsenal knew they had to win in their penultimate game of the season to keep their top-four hopes in their own hands.

However, the Gunners crumbled at a feverish St James’ Park, losing 2-0 and thus missing out on Champions League qualification. The atmosphere on Tyneside that night was electric and with even more at stake this time around, Wor Flags have issued a statement to try and replicate that atmosphere.

Following the successes of the ‘bring your scarf’ campaign for Carabao Cup games earlier this year, the group hope to create similar scenes against the Gunners and have urged all fans to bring their scarves with them. Wor Flags wrote on Twitter: ‘This Sunday we are asking everyone attending our game against Arsenal to #BringYourScarf.

‘Your response to our request to #BringYourScarf for our cup games against Leicester and Southampton was absolutely incredible. It made our home a sight to behold and the atmosphere we generated undoubtedly helped the team reach the final.

‘It will take a similar push from us all to create an atmosphere which helps the team in our final push for european places.

‘The atmosphere at St James’ Park against Arsenal last season was one of the best in recent memory and showed the difference we can make in the stands. It was that way because of everyone playing their part.

‘This Sunday we’re asking you to play your part again and #BringYourScarf. Let’s make our home a sea of black and white and get behind the lads. Howay United!’

